Holyoke Daily Weather Forecast
HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
