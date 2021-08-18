Cancel
Canby, MN

Wednesday sun alert in Canby — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Canby Digest
 6 days ago

(CANBY, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bV7kuFX00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canby, MN
