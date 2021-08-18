Milford Daily Weather Forecast
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
