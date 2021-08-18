Milford Daily Weather Forecast

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, August 21 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.