Calais Daily Weather Forecast
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
