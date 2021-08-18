Cancel
Calais, ME

Calais Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 6 days ago

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bV7kY1f00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

