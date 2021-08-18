4-Day Weather Forecast For Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
