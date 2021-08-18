Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimball, NE

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Kimball Times
Kimball Times
 6 days ago

(KIMBALL, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Kimball, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kimball:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV7kRqa00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kimball Times

Kimball Times

Kimball, NE
15
Followers
216
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimball, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy