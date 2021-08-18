Cancel
Dolly Parton Added to Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

By Holly G
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 7 days ago
Dolly Parton has yet another accolade under her belt, as Forbes magazine has recently named her as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women for their 2021 edition. Parton has proven that even during tough economic times, she’s an enterprising woman, recently dropping $500 million into her Dollywood resort and also introducing her own fragrance. Both of these ventures are in addition to her continuing career in the entertainment industry.

