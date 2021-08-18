Cancel
Freer, TX

Wednesday rain in Freer: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Freer Today
Freer Today
 6 days ago

(FREER, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Freer Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Freer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7kDje00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

