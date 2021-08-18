Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Two people found dead in French wildfire near Saint-Tropez

By Megan Clement in Paris
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmSZK_0bV7k6do00

Two people have died during France’s biggest wildfire of the summer, local authorities have confirmed as the blaze continued to rage in the countryside behind Saint-Tropez.

At least one man is among the deceased, local prosecutor Patrice Camberou told the TV channel France 3. He said the other body, found in a destroyed home in the village of Grimaud, was too badly burned to identify.

France has deployed 1,200 firefighters and a dozen aircraft to try to contain the blaze, which broke out on Monday night near a motorway rest stop and has torn across 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres) in the south-eastern region of Var. Although the fire lost pace on Tuesday night, it still has not been contained, firefighters told Agence France-Presse.

Around 10,000 people, including tourists holidaying on the French Riviera, have been evacuated and spent the night in welcome centres around the region.

Twenty-nine people have been injured, including five firefighters, the local prefecture said, with most suffering smoke inhalation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MILOM_0bV7k6do00
A plane drops fire-retardant on the blaze, which broke out on Monday night. Photograph: Ministere de L’Interieur/Reuters

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, visited the region on Tuesday before the death was announced, saying: “The worst has been avoided.”

France had until now been spared the wildfire devastation that has consumed other parts of the Mediterranean this summer, including in Greece, Spain, Turkey, Italy and Algeria.

Delphine Oberti, a resident of Cavalaire-sur-Mer, fled her home with her two children to shelter at her parents’ house as embers began to fall. Her husband stayed behind to defend their house. “It’s apocalyptic,” she said. “The sky was red, we couldn’t breathe, we couldn’t see our neighbours’ houses.

“My children are disturbed, my six-year-old son talks of nothing but the fires.”

Yet Oberti, who works in Grimaud, said they were lucky – their home was not lost and they have been able to return.

The fire has burned through more than 50% of Plaine des Maures natural reserve, a biodiversity hotspot in the region, said the park conservator, Marie-Claude Serra. With the flames still not contained, she has yet to survey the full extent of the damage to the park, which is home to 240 protected species including reptiles, bats and the endangered Hermann’s tortoise.

“Amid this human catastrophe, the worry is that we’re living through an ecological catastrophe as well,” Serra said.

Recent weather conditions have left the reserve extremely vulnerable to the threat of wildfire. “There’s very little moisture in the plants. This, combined with the high heat and the wind produced the explosive cocktail that we are now experiencing – devastating fires that move very, very quickly,” Serra said.

“We need to stop asking whether climate change is here or not. It’s here – what are we going to do about it?”

The 2021 fire is moving much faster than previous catastrophic blazes in the region, firefighters told BFM TV. In 2003, four people died and more than 70,000 hectares burned in the south of France.

Firefighters are also battling blazes in the Aude region in the south-west, and in Beaumes-de-Venise, Provence.

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Saint Tropez#France#French Riviera#Accident#Agence France Presse#Cavalaire Sur Mer#Bfm Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
JobsThe Guardian

A four-day workweek is the future. Here’s why

The future of work is rapidly changing. Today, millions of Americans are enjoying flexible work because of the pandemic – and when it finally ends, they will want more, not less, freedom. These workers are ready for a new normal, and that’s exactly what a 32-hour workweek can provide. Pilot...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Tensions flare in Capitol as moderate Democrats hold up Biden budget plan

Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderates threatened to withhold their votes for the...
The Guardian

The rules of public grooming: Rudy Giuliani shaves in a restaurant. Should you?

Appearance: Rudy Giuliani shaving himself in an airport restaurant. Why on earth would you put an image like that into my mind? I didn’t. Rudy Giuliani did, by shaving himself in an airport restaurant. Wait, this happened? Unfortunately, yes. A man called Nick Weiss filmed it happening on Sunday in...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Thousands evacuated as crews battle wildfires near French Riviera

Thousands of people were evacuated from homes and vacation spots near the French Riviera as firefighters battled a fire racing through surrounding forests, the latest of several wildfires that have swept the Mediterranean region. At least 22 people have suffered smoke inhalation or minor fire-related injuries in the blaze that...
AccidentsMercury News

At least two dead in blaze near French Riviera

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France — A wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas. The...
SocietyNBC News

Josephine Baker is 1st Black woman given Paris burial honor

PARIS — The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who is a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor. Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President...
SocietyTelegraph

Josephine Baker to be re-interred in the Paris Panthéon

France is to induct the first black woman into a mausoleum for its most distinguished citizens. Josephine Baker, the American-born dancer, World War Two resistance fighter and civil rights activist, will be re-interred at the Pantheon in an official ceremony this autumn. Activists celebrated President Emmanuel Macron's decision to honour...
Protestsdallassun.com

Hundreds rally in Paris in support of Afghans, urges Macron

Paris [France], August 23 (ANI): Hundreds of people including Afghans rallied on the streets of Paris in support of the people of Afghanistan, urging the French government to open "humanitarian corridors" so that they can leave the war-torn nation. Around 300 demonstrators, mostly Afghans, protested at Place de la Republique...
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Tanzania says 3 dead in gun battle near French Embassy

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Police in Tanzania say three people, including two police officers, have been shot dead in a confrontation near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam. Inspector general of police Simon Sirro told reporters that the armed man was a foreigner and police believe he was from Somalia. Police did not immediately give more details. The U.S. Embassy in a security alert has warned citizens to avoid the area.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
WorldNew York Post

Afghan man flown to France arrested, suspected to have ties to Taliban

An Afghan who was recently evacuated from Kabul was arrested by French authorities and is suspected of having ties to the Taliban, according to reports. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man was initially placed on house arrest because authorities “suspected this person to have or to have had ties with the Afghan Taliban government,” according to Franceinfo.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Charlene of Monaco 'thrilled' to be reunited with Prince Albert and their children after operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared her joy at being reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal, 43, shared a series of family snaps on Instagram on Wednesday showing her cuddling her children, with the prince standing behind his wife. Other photos showed Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella beaming as they climbed trees. And Charlene even revealed a relatable parenting anecdote about her daughter in her caption.
AgricultureThe Guardian

Meat wars: why Biden wants to break up the powerful US beef industry

Oth the planet and US politics have heated up in tandem over recent decades, but few sectors have stewed in controversy quite like America’s beef industry. Four super-powered meatpackers control more than 80% of the US beef market, an extraordinary concentration of market power that the Biden administration is not happy about.

Comments / 1

Community Policy