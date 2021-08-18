Marsing Daily Weather Forecast

MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



