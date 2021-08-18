Marsing Daily Weather Forecast
MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
