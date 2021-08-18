Eden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
