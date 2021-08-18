Memphis Weather Forecast
MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
