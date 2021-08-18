Memphis Weather Forecast

MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.