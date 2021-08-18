Weather Forecast For Hatch
HATCH, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
