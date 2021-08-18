UGHHHH!! More rain chances this afternoon | Central Texas Forecast

HOURLY FORECAST: See what the weather will be like by the hour

SHORT TERM

We've seen quite a few showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours but that pattern continues through at least the start of the day Wednesday before only gradually slowing down through the afternoon as the disturbance slides off to the east.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 91°. Scattered (40%) showers/thunderstorms. Southeasterly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with lows around 76°. Lingering (30%) showers/thunderstorms. Southeasterly winds around 5 to 10 mph.

LONG TERM

We are looking at possibly a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the workweek with the daytime heating and highs in the mid-90s, however an area of high pressure will arrive Friday which will not only keep us dry and heat us up to the mid-90s, but it'll also prevent Grace from making a turn towards Texas.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 94°. Scattered (30%) showers/thunderstorms. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with highs near 95°. Isolated (10%) showers/thunderstorms. Southerly winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 97°. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 96°. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with highs near 97°. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 98°. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.