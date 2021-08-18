Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The planet is in peril. We’re building Congress’s strongest-ever climate bill | Bernie Sanders

By Bernie Sanders
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZwoT_0bV7jqgQ00
‘The $3.5t budget resolution recently passed in the Senate lays the groundwork for a historic reconciliation bill that will not only improve the lives of working families, the elderly, the sick and the poor, but also address the existential threat of climate change.’ Photograph: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

The latest International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is clear and foreboding. If the United States, China and the rest of the world do not act extremely aggressively to cut carbon emissions, the planet will face enormous and irreversible damage. The world that we will be leaving our children and future generations will be increasingly unhealthy and uninhabitable.

But we didn’t really need the IPCC to tell us that. Just take a look at what’s happening right now: A huge fire in Siberia is casting smoke for 3,000 miles. Greece: burning. California: burning. Oregon: burning. Historic flooding in Germany and Belgium. Italy just experienced the hottest European day ever. July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded. Drought and extreme weather disturbances are cutting food production, increasing hunger and raising food prices worldwide. Rising sea levels threaten Miami, New York, Charleston and countless coastal cities around the world in the not-so-distant future.

In the past, these disasters might have seemed like an absurd plot in some apocalypse movie. Unfortunately, this is now reality, and it will only get much worse in years to come if we do not act boldly – now.

The good news is that the $3.5tn budget resolution that was recently passed in the Senate lays the groundwork for a historic reconciliation bill that will not only substantially improve the lives of working people, elderly people, the sick and the poor, but also, in an unprecedented way, address the existential threat of climate change. More than any other legislation in American history it will transform our energy system away from fossil fuels and into energy efficiency and sustainable energy.

This legislation will be a long-overdue step forward in the fight for economic, racial, social and environmental justice. It will also create millions of well-paying jobs. As chair of the Senate budget committee my hope is that the various committees will soon finish their work and that the bill will be on the floor and adopted by Congress in late September.

Let me be honest in telling you that this reconciliation bill, the final details of which are still being written, will not do everything that needs to be done to combat climate change. But by investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the reduction of carbon emissions it will be a significant step forward and will set an example for what other countries should be doing.

Here are some of the proposals that are currently in the bill:

Massive investments in retrofitting homes and buildings to save energy.

Massive investment in the production of wind, solar and other forms of sustainable energy.

A major move toward the electrification of transportation, including generous rebates to enable working families to buy electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances.

Major investments in greener agriculture.

Major investments in climate resiliency and ecosystem recovery projects.

Major investments in water and environmental justice.

Major investments in research and development for sustainable energy and battery storage.

Billions to address the warming and acidification of oceans and the needs of coastal communities.

The creation of a Civilian Climate Corps which will put hundreds of thousands of young people to work transforming our energy system and protecting our most vulnerable communities.

The Budget Resolution that allows us to move forward on this ambitious legislation was passed last Wednesday at 4am, by a vote of 50-49 after 14 hours of debate. No Republican supported it, and no Republican will support the reconciliation bill. In fact, Republicans have been shamefully absent from serious discussions about the climate emergency.

That means that we must demand that every Democrat supports a reconciliation bill that is strong on solutions to the climate crisis. No wavering. No watering down. This is the moment. Our children and grandchildren are depending upon us. The future of the planet is at stake.

  • Bernie Sanders is a US senator and the chair of the Senate budget committee

Comments / 3

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate System#Energy Efficiency#Senate#Ipcc#European#American#Civilian Climate Corps#The Budget Resolution#Republicans#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Tensions flare in Capitol as moderate Democrats hold up Biden budget plan

Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderates threatened to withhold their votes for the...
WorldThe Guardian

Kamala Harris Vietnam trip delayed after two US officials report Havana syndrome

US vice-president Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by several hours on Tuesday by an investigation into two possible cases of the so-called Havana syndrome in Hanoi, administration officials said. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
Congress & CourtsABC13 Houston

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

WASHINGTON -- Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Tuesday, ending a risky standoff and putting the party's domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. The 220-212 vote was a first step toward drafting Biden's $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Sinema Still Bucking Democrats on $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Deal

An Arizona Senator is holding firm on her commitment to vote against a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill pushed by her more progressive colleagues. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) remains opposed to the deal, despite intense pressure from the far-left elements of the Democrat Party. Instead, she has introduced her own infrastructure...
Public HealthWashington Post

Tax billionaires’ pandemic profits

As Democrats begin the push to invest $3.5 trillion to combat climate change, expand Medicare, ensure child care for working families and more, the age-old question is being repeated in Congress and the media: How are you going to pay for that?. Progressives can answer that question — and address...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Big business coalition takes aim at Democrats' $3.5T spending package

EXCLUSIVE: A recently formed coalition of more than 30 business and industry groups is launching the first in a series of planned ads taking aim at the $3.5 trillion spending package being pushed by congressional Democrats and President Biden. The ad blitz comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggles to...
U.S. PoliticsYellowhammer News

Carl: Democrats’ tax and spend spree

It should be no surprise to anyone that Washington, D.C., has a spending problem – our national debt has been out of control for years, and nobody in Washington seems to care a lick about getting it under control. When I ran for office, I frequently made the point that Washington has a spending problem, but not a revenue problem. The federal government already collects insane amounts of money from Americans, but bureaucrats in D.C. are dead set on raising more taxes and imposing more fees on hardworking Americans.
U.S. Politicseenews.net

This Democrat is bucking Biden’s climate plan

In April 2019, House Democrats used their new majority to haul bank executives before the Financial Services Committee. Lawmakers uncorked questions about risk, discrimination — and climate. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) demanded to know when the banks planned to wind down investments driving climate change. Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)...
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

US Envoy for Climate likely to visit India in September

Washington [US] August 24 (ANI): US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is likely to visit India in the month of September to strengthen the India-US partnership on Clean Energy. The developments came after Indian Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a telephonic conversation with...

Comments / 3

Community Policy