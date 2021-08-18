Republic Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

REPUBLIC, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 77 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



