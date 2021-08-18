Au Gres Weather Forecast
AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
