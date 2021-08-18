Weather Forecast For Plains
PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
