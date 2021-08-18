Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duchesne, UT

Wednesday rain in Duchesne meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Duchesne Bulletin
Duchesne Bulletin
 6 days ago

(DUCHESNE, UT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Duchesne Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duchesne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bV7jYzS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne, UT
18
Followers
197
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duchesne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duchesne, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy