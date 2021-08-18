Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ganado, TX

Rainy forecast for Ganado? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Ganado Dispatch
Ganado Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GANADO, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ganado, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ganado:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bV7jX6j00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado Dispatch

Ganado, TX
14
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ganado, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy