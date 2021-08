Duane "Dog" Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie, accused her father of racism, homophobia and infidelity with his late wife, her mother, Beth. The controversy started when Bonnie and her half-sister Cecily, 28, gave a lengthy interview to TMZ in which they noted that they had not been invited to their father’s upcoming wedding to Francie Frane. After the interview was published, Bonnie alleges that she received a text from Frane outlining why she was not welcome at their wedding, citing Bonnie’s involvement with a TV show and network that Chapman previously had a very negative experience with.