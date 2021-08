Blizzard is going through some changes at the moment. This is a good thing, as Blizzard has made it clear that it is a gigantic open sewer long filled with vile predators and people who enabled those predators via inaction. You probably don’t need to be reminded that J. Allen Brack is out and a pair of Activision suits are now in charge of the studio, but just in case you did need to be reminded… there’s your reminder. And occasionally rather than talking about ethics or the fact that the company is a fecal rodeo, I do actually talk about the game this column is named after!