Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Limon, CO

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Limon

Posted by 
Limon Post
Limon Post
 6 days ago

(LIMON, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Limon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bV7jFSt00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
6
Followers
221
Post
622
Views
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limon, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy