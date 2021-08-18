Latest ‘What If…?’ episode pays tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman

When news broke that Chadwick Boseman had died at the age of 43 last August, it was—and remains—a devastating shock in a year already full of so much loss and tragedy. The actor had been privately battling colon cancer for four years, all while bringing iconic characters and historical figures to life, from Thurgood Marshall to Stormin’ Norman in Da 5 Bloods. He was a real-life superhero who found the strength to portray these characters in between surgeries and chemotherapy treatment, telling their stories so that future generations could continue to find inspiration in them for years to come. Among these roles was one that a statement on his Twitter account said was the “honor of his career”: King T’Challa. Now, three years after Black Panther hit theaters, Boseman has left us with one final performance as T’Challa in the first season of What If…?.