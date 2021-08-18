Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, MI

Wednesday sun alert in Frankfort — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 6 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) A sunny Wednesday is here for Frankfort, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Frankfort:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bV7jBvz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Frankfort Journal

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort, MI
19
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy