Fairview Weather Forecast
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
