Fairview Weather Forecast

FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 98 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



