4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton

CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 25 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



