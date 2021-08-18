Daily Weather Forecast For Exmore
EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
