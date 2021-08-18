Cancel
Exmore, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Exmore

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 6 days ago

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7ih5k00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

