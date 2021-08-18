Machias Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
