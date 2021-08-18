Cancel
Video Games

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend Preview

By James Pampeyan
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend kicks off on Thursday with a match between the Minnesota Rokkr and the reigning champion Dallas Empire. Atlanta FaZe look to win after a disappointing Major Five and failing to win the championship the previous year. The Dallas Empire are looking to repeat to win their sixth Call of Duty League Championship. The Toronto Ultra and Florida Mutineers are looking to win their first championship.

