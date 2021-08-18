Cancel
Red Lodge, MT

Wednesday rain in Red Lodge meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 6 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Red Lodge Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Lodge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bV7iP9Y00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 52 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

