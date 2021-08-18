Hamilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
