Shippenville, PA

Shippenville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Shippenville Dispatch
Shippenville Dispatch
 6 days ago

SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bV7iJ6Q00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville, PA
With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

