Weather Forecast For New Town

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.