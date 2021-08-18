Cancel
New Town, ND

Weather Forecast For New Town

New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 6 days ago

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7iB2c00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Town, ND
With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

