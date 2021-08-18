Weather Forecast For New Town
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
