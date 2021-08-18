Weather Forecast For Hoopa
HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
