Weather Forecast For Leon
LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
