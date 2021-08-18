Cancel
Lovell, WY

A rainy Wednesday in Lovell — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 6 days ago

(LOVELL, WY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Lovell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lovell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bV7hps700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

