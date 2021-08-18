Watch the Pokémon Presents live stream here

Square Enix’s highly anticipated Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for iOS, Android, and Steam began with the release of Final Fantasy ($11.99), Final Fantasy 2 ($11.99), and Final Fantasy 3 ($17.99) across mobile and PC platforms. I was most excited for Final Fantasy IV and it finally has a confirmed release date for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster release. Recently, we had Final Fantasy IV footage finally showcased from this upcoming release with the newly arranged soundtrack. If you missed that, watch it here. Today, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy IV hits iOS, Android, and Steam on September 8th. If you’re curious about what the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster changes or adds to the original releases, read Shaun’s reviews of the Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy here, Final Fantasy II here, and Final Fantasy III here. Check out a screenshot from the new Final Fantasy IV release below:
