Watch the Pokémon Presents live stream here

SummerSlam 2021 is one of the WWE’s biggest wrestling events of the year, and it’s set to kick off this weekend. Like Wreslemana 37, this event will take place in front of a live audience, this time at Allgiant Stadium in Las Vagas. All attendees will have to wear masks due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, but SummerSlam 2021 will happen in front of a full capacity crowd of over 40,000. Tickets for the event are available on Vivid Seats, but you can stream the entire program on NBC’s Peacock.