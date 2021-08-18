Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sibley, IA

Sibley Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 6 days ago

SIBLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bV7hjoz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sibley News Watch

Sibley News Watch

Sibley, IA
33
Followers
222
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sibley News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sibley, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy