4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



