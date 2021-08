The Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday announced updates to its COVID-19 protocols as well as a rescheduling policy for fall sports. If a team is unable to play a conference game on the originally scheduled date because of an insufficient number of players available related to COVID-19 issues, that team will be required to forfeit. In that scenario, the team that forfeited will be assigned a loss while its scheduled opponent would be awarded a win, and both results would be applied to the conference standings.