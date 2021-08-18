Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Fire Rescue lieutenant dies from COVID-19

News4Jax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Lt. Mario Moya, a 17-year veteran of the department, has passed away from COVID-19, JFRD confirmed Wednesday morning. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the line of duty death of JFRD Lt. Mario J. Moya of Rescue-42-B. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt. Moya unselfishly served this community while continually exposing himself to the very virus that cost him his life.”

www.news4jax.com

