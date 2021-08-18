Cancel
Campo, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Campo

Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 6 days ago

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bV7hMiO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

