4-Day Weather Forecast For Campo
CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
