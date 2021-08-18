San Manuel Daily Weather Forecast

SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



