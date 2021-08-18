San Manuel Daily Weather Forecast
SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0