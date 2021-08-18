Cancel
Eureka, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 6 days ago

EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bV7hDlr00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

