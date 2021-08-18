Weather Forecast For Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



