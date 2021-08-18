Cancel
Bottineau, ND

Weather Forecast For Bottineau

Bottineau Times
 6 days ago

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV7hCt800

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

