Dolly Parton Added to Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Kenny Rogers had just about given up on "Islands in the Stream," a song known today as one of the best — if not the best — country duets of all time. The singer confessed to Taste of Country that he told songwriter Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, "I don't even like this song anymore," before something changed his mind. You know the rest of the story. Released on Aug. 19, 1983, the song became an iconic hit, reaching the No. 1 position not only in America, but all over the world.