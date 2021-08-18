4-Day Weather Forecast For Lyman
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy Smoke
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- 14 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
