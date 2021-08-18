Cancel
Lyman, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lyman

Posted by 
Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 6 days ago

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bV7h6g100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

