4-Day Weather Forecast For Lyman

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy Smoke High 61 °F, low 42 °F 14 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.