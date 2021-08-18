Cancel
Lordsburg, NM

Lordsburg Weather Forecast

Lordsburg Dispatch
Lordsburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bV7gqZn00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lordsburg, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
