Lordsburg Weather Forecast
LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
