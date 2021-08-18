Revealed – America’s top mortgage technology providers
The mortgage industry has always been driven by face-to-face meetings – the connection that is forged between the broker and the client simply can’t be replicated by a piece of software. However, the last year and a half, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has served to emphasize the vital role that technology now plays in making our businesses not only more efficient and accessible, but, in some cases, even keeping our companies afloat.www.mpamag.com
Comments / 0