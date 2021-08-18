Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Revealed – America’s top mortgage technology providers

By Paul Lucas
mpamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mortgage industry has always been driven by face-to-face meetings – the connection that is forged between the broker and the client simply can’t be replicated by a piece of software. However, the last year and a half, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has served to emphasize the vital role that technology now plays in making our businesses not only more efficient and accessible, but, in some cases, even keeping our companies afloat.

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Tech#Mpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Real Estatempamag.com

Non-QM lender LendSure Mortgage reveals major expansion

LendSure Mortgage, a non-qualified mortgage wholesale lender, announced Tuesday that it has opened a new office in Missouri as it continues its national expansion. The San Diego-based mortgage company said that the expansion “enables LendSure to provide their unique suite of non-QM programs for mortgage brokers to Missouri residents.”. Founded...
Real Estatempamag.com

Verico Xeva Mortgage chief on the value of strong foundations

With a storied career of more than two decades, Trevor Hansen, chief executive officer of Verico Xeva Mortgage, continues to champion the value of robust fundamentals in ensuring long-term success in the mortgage industry. “Approximately eight years in the banking industry – working for a finance company, a credit union,...
Economympamag.com

Massive Caliber Home Loan takeover deal sealed

It is now official – New Residential Investment Corp., the parent company of mortgage banking firm NewRez, has finally acquired Caliber Home Loans. New Residential announced Monday the closing of its acquisition, which was financed through a mix of existing cash and available liquidity on the New Residential and Caliber balance sheets.
Economympamag.com

Citadel CEO on bringing brokers together through tech

For mortgage professionals, one of the most striking advancements of the past 18 months has been the widespread embracement of technology and digital solutions throughout the industry. While a resumption of office work and a return to in-person meetings have become possible in recent weeks, many of the technological advancements...
Charlotte, NCAxios

Marketing Analyst

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators. An industry leader in the pro-install channel, Snap One helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalog of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With 28 pro stores in the US, Snap One blends the benefits of eCommerce with the convenience of local stores. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at www.snapone.com.
BusinessSFGate

Inc. Magazine Reveals Aeroflow Healthcare on Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. magazine revealed that Aeroflow Healthcare is No. 3419 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Miami, FLfiu.edu

FIU Business to launch new data-driven MBA in Business Analytics

FIU Business will introduce an MBA in Business Analytics program, incorporating data analysis and information technology into a comprehensive MBA curriculum. The program begins in January of 2022. The 16-month program includes online and in-person evening classes. Nearly half of the program’s 15-course curriculum focuses on data management, reporting, and...
RetailNew Haven Register

3 Tips for Optimizing Your Ecommerce Marketing Strategy

Ecommerce has been growing steadily for the past few years, gradually displacing traditional retail sales and becoming the default way that most people (especially the younger generations) purchase items. That is until late 2019, when lockdowns around the world forced most people indoors and made physical retail a rarity. The...
Technologytechgig.com

How TechGig strategised content marketing for this edtech client

“Content is king” is something that everyone is aware of in the current time. Be it the video content, graphical content, or textual content, each one has its own value in the market sharing a common goal. The goal is to impart knowledge in the market in a way that can help companies to grow, generate leads, and run efficiently. As a result, companies require forward-thinking marketers that are under the importance of.
SoftwareInfoworld

AI ROI: Computer Vision

As business leaders investigate the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), they continually find evidence of AI’s massive return on investment (ROI) a potential. In fact, McKinsey’s 2020 survey on the state of AI cites examples from different industries where businesses attribute at least 20% of their earnings to AI. According to the survey: “Respondents in automotive and assembly as well as in healthcare services and pharmaceuticals and medical products are the most likely to say their companies have increased investment.”
SoftwareTimes Union

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
Economympamag.com

Equity Prime Mortgage names new chief lending officer

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) has added an industry veteran to its executive team. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the appointment of Kevin DeLory as chief lending officer. EPM said that DeLory would be in charge of building and leading its sales force, as well as transforming the company’s third-party and consumer experience.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Wolters Kluwer's ClosingCenter Integrates With ICE Mortgage Technology

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions completed the latest integration in its ClosingCenter technology, leveraging ICE Mortgage Technology's platform and the Mortgage Electronic Registration System. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions completed the latest integration in it's ClosingCenter technology, leveraging ICE Mortgage Technology's platform and the Mortgage Electronic Registration System. The latest integration was...
Internetstjohnsource.com

USVI Businesses Benefit From Virtual Training on Google Business Tools

Businesses in the U.S. Virgin Islands recently benefited from training sessions that provided tips, tricks and advice related to maximizing their presence on digital marketing channels such as Google and Yelp. More than 150 individuals from across the territory participated in the free Zoom sessions, which were sponsored by the...
Real Estatempamag.com

Premiere Mortgage VP on ‘huge shift’ for brokers during pandemic

As Canada inches toward a possible return to some degree of normality after an unprecedented 18 months, one of the key questions for its mortgage broker community will be this: Has the role of the mortgage professional been permanently altered by the pandemic?. Virtually no profession was spared the profound...
Real Estatempamag.com

Building a better brokerage

It’s fair to say that it’s been a whirlwind journey for Christine Xu since she joined the mortgage industry in 2000. A job advertisement for a broker role – emphasizing “no experience required” – was the catalyst for her to leave behind a successful but trying career as an investment advisor.
Educationmpamag.com

Matrix president on what’s become vital in the current climate

In the midst of a market that remains red-hot for the company, Matrix Mortgage Global is keeping a careful eye on the education of its mortgage professionals – with principal owner and president Shawn Allen (pictured) describing that as one of its key priorities in 2021. Speaking with Canadian Mortgage...
Real Estatempamag.com

Recruiting in a competitive market

There is an intensely competitive market in the mortgage industry right now and Arc Home has experienced tremendous growth. We are competing with every other mortgage company, including larger mortgage companies that have the potential for more outreach. We are still new in the market, but we are a strong competitor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy